Leopards’ dressing room turns into a boxing ring

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The chaos and the mayhem in the Black Leopards camp are making the situation untenable and worse for the relegation- threatened Venda-based club.

The bottom-rooted Lidoda Duvha, as Leopards are affectionately known, were hammered 3-0 at home by visiting Chippa United last week.

News reaching Sunday World is that the match was preceded by a scuffle between then head coach Dylan Kerr and his assistant Lehlohonolo Seema.

The two coaches argued over the starting line-up and the game plan for the match. Kerr was relieved of his duties after the 3-0 pasting by the Chilli Boys. Seema has taken over as the man in charge.

He will work with Morgan Shivambu and Sam Banda as his assistants in the interim.

It is alleged that tensions soared when club boss David Thidiela appointed Seema, who was recently sacked by Chippa United, as Leopard’s assistant coach.

Kerr wanted to rope in former Bidvest Wits assistant coach Paul Johnstone and the two coaches could not strike the right chord.

It is said that Seema was brought in for the head coach’s position when he was appointed and was just waiting in the wings for Kerr to step aside.

“How do you bring in a former Chippa United coach when you’re just about to face Chippa in a match. I am not sure about that, but I am not saying there was some back-stabbing on the part of Kerr. This is football and anything is possible. Having an ex-Chippa coach did not sit well with Kerr and he is not sure whether there was sabotage or not in the match,” said an informant within the club.

The eccentric Kerr refused to comment and said he slept well at night because his conscience was clear, adding that he believes he is a very good coach. He said he will reveal the real story when the time is right.

Attempts to reach Leopards spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa and Seema were unsuccessful as their phones rang unanswered.

Leopards, who have already severed ties with two coaches this season, are rooted at the bottom of the PSL table.

Lidoda Duvha started the season with Belgian Patrick Aussems, who was dismissed after three losses in succession.

Kerr, who was fired by Baroka FC in November, took over the reins in December and was in charge for nine matches.

