Breaking News

Lerato Kganyago and hubby part ways

By Nokuthula Zwane

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago ‘s two months marriage to her husband Thami Ndala is over.

Ndala and Kganyago have parted way after their much publicized traditional wedding last month, making theirs, the shortest marriage in Mzansi celebville.

The startling tidbits were announced by Ndala and Kganyago in a joint statement on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and work loads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. I will continue to care deeply for Thami and look forward to growing our friendship. We trust that our privacy will be respected during this difficult time,” said Kganyago.

View this post on Instagram

🙏

A post shared by Leratokganyago👑 (@leratokganyago) on

Watch the video of the couple’s traditional wedding:

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Covid-19 cases increase by 831

14 more people have lost the battle to COVID-19. This brings the death toll in South Africa to 261. SA has also recorded 831 new infections....
Read more
Breaking News

Nine more COVID-19 patients die as death toll reaches 247

South Africa 's COVID-19 death toll has increased from 238 to 247 after nine more patients succumbed to the virulent disease. The infection cases have...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.