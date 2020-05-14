Lerato Kganyago and hubby part ways

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago ‘s two months marriage to her husband Thami Ndala is over.

Ndala and Kganyago have parted way after their much publicized traditional wedding last month, making theirs, the shortest marriage in Mzansi celebville.

The startling tidbits were announced by Ndala and Kganyago in a joint statement on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and work loads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. I will continue to care deeply for Thami and look forward to growing our friendship. We trust that our privacy will be respected during this difficult time,” said Kganyago.

