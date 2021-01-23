Lesedi FM presenter Ba2Cada arrested by Hawks on tax fraud charges

Johannesburg – Lesedi FM breakfast show Presenter Motsena “Ba2Cada” Leine was arrested by the Hawks in the Frees State on Saturday morning on allegations that he defrauded SARS of about R1.7 million.

The multi award winning radio presenter allegedly committed these fraudulent acts in 2014 and 2018 by submitting fake valued added tax returns.

Hawks Free State Spokesperson Christopher Singo confirmed that the popular radio presenter was arrested indicating that the arrest was in connection with fraud charges relating to the defrauding of SARS of millions of rands in value added tax in the period between 2014 and 2018.

Singo said the Hawks have a watertight case against the breakfast show host.

The presenter was released on bail and was expected back in the Bloemfontein regional court on the 22 of February 2020.

Asked if Ba2cada would still be scheduled on his show following his arrests, Lesedi FM Programmes Manager Mannini Nyokong said she had no comment on the matter.

Leine posted the following message following the news, “Hey guys,most people are concerned that Ba2cada o tshwerwe about tax issues,no it’s not true,but yes I have issues of tax returns just like any business person with SARS….Unfortunately as young business people this is the challenge that most of us face with the tax man,but these shouldn’t scare anyone to enter into business…We are all going to pass the stage where you will be forced to have an accountant responsible to account for any single cent that you have or spend,This too shall pass….Its a trend,but not an excuse….I just have to prove to them that I don’t make a lot of money through my hussles like they allege,nothing personal.”

