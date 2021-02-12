Lesedi FM presenter fights for her life after she was found with multiple stab wounds

Johannesburg – The much loved Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane was found with multiple stab wounds near a tavern in the Caleb Motshabi area, popularly known as Dinaweng late last night.

It’s believed that the presenter was discovered by residents and her friends in a critical condition and was rushed to the Pelonomi Hospital.

Police are now looking for a man well known to the radio personality as they investigate a case of attempted murder.

“It is alleged that Dimakatso Raletsane and the man left her home in Mandela View, travelling to phase 2 where they were to fetch her children. Along the way, they allegedly quarrelled and Ratselane was found in a bad state as she could not even speak. The hunt for the suspect started immediately. The suspect is at large but it will not be long before he finds himself behind bars,” said Free state police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele.

Police have appealed to anyone who might know the whereabouts of the suspect to call CrimeStop or provide information via the MySAPS app.

It never ends. Hoping for a speedy recovery for #DimakatsoRatselane and life in prison for the perpetrator #GBV https://t.co/8Da0hgR9hs — Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) February 12, 2021

Today i saw a woman butchered almost to death by allegedly someone who is his lover. That dog must be found. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 12, 2021

My colleague and friend #DimakatsoRatselane (nèe Folotsi) is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and left for dead allegedly by her husband Anyone who might know the whereabouts of this suspect please call Crime Stop Nr. 0860010111 or via MySAPS App. pic.twitter.com/0EeKviB4P9 — Nthakoana “Queen Mosia” Ngatane (@nthakoana) February 11, 2021

UPDATE: SABC reacts to the news of LESEDI FM’s Dimakatso Ratselane’s stabbing with a statement condemning Gender Bases Violence Full statement on pics below 👇🏿 https://t.co/ssxyidFpOs pic.twitter.com/jp8FlrGKOd — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 12, 2021

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom