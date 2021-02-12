E-edition
Lesedi FM presenter fights for her life after she was found with multiple stab wounds

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Johannesburg – The much loved Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane was found with multiple stab wounds near a tavern in the Caleb Motshabi area, popularly known as Dinaweng late last night.

It’s believed that the presenter was discovered by residents and her friends in a critical condition and was rushed to the Pelonomi Hospital.

Police are now looking for a man well known to the radio personality as they investigate a case of attempted murder.


“It is alleged that Dimakatso Raletsane and the man left her home in Mandela View, travelling to phase 2 where they were to fetch her children. Along the way, they allegedly quarrelled and Ratselane was found in a bad state as she could not even speak. The hunt for the suspect started immediately. The suspect is at large but it will not be long before he finds himself behind bars,” said Free state police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele.

Police have appealed to anyone who might know the whereabouts of the suspect to call CrimeStop or provide information via the MySAPS app.

 

 

 

