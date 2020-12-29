Level 3 lockdown gets darker as Eskom announces loadshedding

Johannesburg – Lockdown adjusted level 3 is set to be experienced in darkness after troubled power utility Eskom announced that stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from this evening.

Eskom said in a statement, “Eskom would like to inform the public that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting at 22:00 until 05:00 tomorrow. This will be repeated on Wednesday night.”

According to Eskom, this loadshedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes.

“During this period Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated. We currently have 9 745MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 346MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” Eskom further said.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible. Eskom will communicate timeously should !here be any significant changes to the power system. Eskom requests the people of South Africa to use electricity sparingly in order to help us limit the impact of loadshedding.”

Author



Ashley Lechman