Limpopo Premier asks SIU to investigate Shacks and PPE Corruption

The Premier of Limpopo, Stan Mathabatha, has announced that he asked the Special Investigations Unit to add the Talana (shacks) Transitional Residential units in Tzaneen when they investigate complaints of corruptions in the procurement of PPE in the province.

Mathabatha came under fire last month when he released a statement showing that he had handed over R2.4 million worth of shacks to the people of Tzaneen at a cost of R64 000 for each shack.

The Premier has, following the public black lash, distanced himself from the project stating that he was not aware that he was going to handover shacks.

However, today Mathabatha announced that the SIU has been asked to investigate the shacks settlement at a press conference.

His announcement was also in response to the allegations of corruption levelled against the Department of Health and it’s MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

Other departments to be probed by the SIU over the procurement of the PPE includes the provincial department of Education and Cooperative governance and Human Settlements.

The Premier, who was flanked by the SIU Provincial Head Kenny Ndou and National Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, said his administration took the allegations seriously indicating that the Department of Health and other institutions were already cooperating with the investigative body and have already handed over the list of suppliers to the entity for investigations.

He said the provincial government including its public entities spent a total amount of R728.4 million on the procurement of PPE in the period between March to June 2020.

The biggest spender, according to Mathabatha, was the department of health who spent at least R548 million (80,28%), followed by the Department of Education at R129, 4 million (17.76%) with the rest of the departments and public entities awarding procurement to the value of R14. 2million (1.96%).

“A full table of what has been supplied and by who has been made available to the National Executive, Treasury and all other relevant structures for consolidation and review,” he said.

Mathabatha said though the COVID-19 procurement was alleged to have been riddled with corruption, the companies that benefited were local businesses and amongst companies owned by youth and women.

He said instances where some of the items were sourced outside the province, these were unavoidable because there were no local suppliers for those specifications and said the province had to ensure availability of PPE at all costs.

Despite reports indicating corruption claims, Mathabatha said he believed that their procurement processes were fair, transparent and according to the prescribed provisions.

“All goods were procured from companies who are on the CSD data. Nevertheless, where there are doubts, the SIU is here. They will definitely leave no stone unturned in unearthing any form malfeasance so that we take the necessary corrective action,” he said addressing media during the press conference.

The Premier also said that his Provincial Treasury was also busy reviewing the awards made by provincial departments and entities to verify and authenticate the information supplied by these entities to the treasury to verify compliance to the various National Treasury Instruction Notes.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni