Limpopo warns residents as province records increase in COVID-19 cases

Johannesburg – Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

The warning comes after the province recorded an increased number of infections in four local municipalities, causing the province to be on high alert.

The four affected municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.

“Among the major contributing factors of the second wave in the province is the behavior displayed by majority of young people during this festive season. Videos have so far emerged on social media platforms where young people are attending super-spreader events and completely ignoring health protocols,” the Limpopo provincial government said on Wednesday.

In the main, the super-spreader events in the province comprises soccer tournaments, street bashes, after tears gatherings, weddings, church services, drinking sprees at Taverns and Shebeens, to name but a few.

The provincial government said this current trend makes it eminent for the COVID-19 variant which makes it even harder for containment and will lead to the overwhelming of public health facilities in the province.

“We are reiterating our clarion call to society in general to treat this year’s festive season as business unusual. Parents are requested to take responsibility for the action of the youth. Movements should be limited as much as possible.

“Events should be attended by close family, few friends and a limited number of relatives. People are urged to wear masks, exercise social distancing, practice health hygiene at all times. We are under siege because of this pandemic and we should all practice the new normal,” the Premier said.

The latest COVID-19 statistics show that South Africa has a cumulative total of 940 212 cases of COVID-19. Limpopo has recorded 20 519 COVID-19 cases with 533 deaths and 18 694 recoveries.

