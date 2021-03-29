LISTEN: Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki shares his thoughts after team crashes out

Johannesburg – Two first half goals by Saifeldin Maki and Abdel Raman Yousif gave hosts Sudan a 2-0 win and a second spot qualification in Group C.

In a match played at a high tempo, Sudan took the lead in the opening minutes before scoring the second and decisive one midway through the second half.

It was a disappointing result for Bafana Bafana who came into this encounter looking to avoid a defeat to qualify. But before the visitors could settle down, the hosts got a free kick on the left which Maki nodded home past a diving Ronwen Williams.

Bafana Bafana immediately responded with a flurry of corner kicks one of which came off the crossbar. But there was always the risk of being caught on a counter attack and when Rahman swept past the Bafana Bafana defense to plant his ferocious shot past Williams, the writing was on the wall.

Bafana Bafana didn’t lose hope and continued to probe the hosts defence but a combination of hesitancy in shooting and lady luck not smiling on the day, their fate was sealed by those two goals.

It was a ding dong affair in the second half but the score remained the same as Sudan joined Ghana in qualifying for Cameroon 2022.

