Johannesburg – Amakhosi will start off the new year in a Caf Champions League‚ second leg clash against Primeiro de Agosto at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, Kaizer Chief’s defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele spoke to the media aheadd of the clash.

“The team is looking good‚ the boys came from the short festive break back looking sharp. So‚ we are ready for a fight because we know it’s going to be very difficult away from home. “We had a good game against them at home and I think we should have won that game easily but it is what it is and we are tied at 0-0. The second leg is a complete new ball game because they are playing at home and they are going to come at us. But I believe that we have a big chance of going to the group stages which is what we came here for,” Mphahlele said.

Listen to his full interview below:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD