LISTEN: Patrice Motsepe’s first speech as CAF president

Johannesburg – Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president by acclamation.

Motsepe, who stood uncontested, was officially unveiled at the CAF Congress in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Motsepe has replaced Ahmad Ahmad who was banned for misuse of funds and for the accepting of gifts by Fifa.

He will now step down as Mamelodi Sundowns FC president and his son Tlhopane Motsepe and Dr Rejoice Simelane, will take over the running of the club.

On the election of businessman Motsepe, Safa president, Danny Jordaan, said: “This is a historical and special moment for South Africa. The SA Football Association and the country have been given two big gift s – the 2010 Fifa World Cup and an English-speaking CAF president, both for the first time in the history of football.

“The reason we nominated Motsepe was based on our assessment where African football is at the moment and what needs to be done to get it to the level it deserves.

“CAF’s revenue stream and income is at the lowest – Uefa is at $4.7-billion, Asia $1-billion and CAF at only $200-million and this has an impact on its competitions. The prize money for the CAF Champions League does not even cover the expenses of participating, it’s the same with the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We also need to establish a close working relationship with the business sector and build better corporate governance. We must pursue the interests of Africa and this message resonated with CAF members and it’s about time we had a leader with a proven track record.”

By Kgomotso Mokoena

