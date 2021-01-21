LISTEN: Somizi sticks to his guns

Johannesburg – Mzansi Magic’s reality star Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung is stubbornly sticking to his guns and refusing to apologise for insulting and publishing phone numbers of two journalists.

Somizi found himself irked when he was approached for comment regarding articles done by the Sunday World and City Press newspapers.

The Idols SA judge was messaged for comment by the Sunday World acting editor, Kabelo Khumalo and City Press journalist, Julia Madibogo, to which Somizi responded by posting a screen shot of the messages on his Instagram page, exposing the journalists phone numbers.

He then went on to encourage his followers to dial the numbers that were visible, which resulted in a wave of abuse directed towards the two journalists.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) then released a statement, demanding that Somizi apologise to the journalists and encourage his supporters to desist from abusing the two journalists.

Somizi then posted a video on his Instagram page addressing the issue, saying that he regrets posting the numbers of the journalists on his Instagram page.

He repeated this sentiment in an interview conducted by Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa.

Listen to the interview below:

In the interview, Somizi claimed that he has been harassed by Sunday World’s Kabelo Khumalo in the past and the two share a history.

This was the first time that Khumalo had approached Somizi for a comment regarding an article.

Following the interview with Somizi, Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef chairperson was then interviewed by Bingwa.

Ngalwa said during the interview that Somizi’s response was unacceptable as it appeared that Somizi was unremorseful and still feels like he did the right thing.

Listen to that interview below:

