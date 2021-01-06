E-edition
LISTEN: Vusi ‘Computer’ Lamola pays tribute to Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng

By SUNDAY WORLD
Johannes "Ryder" Mofokeng. Image: Kaizer Chiefs Facebook page.

Johannesburg – Chiefs legend Vusi “Computer” Lamola has paid tribute to another Chiefs legend Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng.

Mofokeng passed away last week.

Mofokeng passed away last week.


Listen to Lamola’s tribute below: 

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng,” Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement last week.

“The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka.”

Also read: Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng has died

