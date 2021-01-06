LISTEN: Vusi ‘Computer’ Lamola pays tribute to Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng

Johannesburg – Chiefs legend Vusi “Computer” Lamola has paid tribute to another Chiefs legend Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng.

Chiefs legend Vusi “Computer” Lamola pays tribute to another Chiefs legend Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng.

Mofokeng passed away last week.

Listen to Lamola’s tribute below:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng,” Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement last week.

“The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka.”

Also read: Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng has died

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD