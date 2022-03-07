Load-shedding back on the cards from 5pm

E-edition
By Somaya Stockenstroom
Eskom

Power utility Eskom announced on Monday afternoon that load-shedding stage two will be implemented from 5pm until 5am on Wednesday as a result of more breakdowns at power stations, including Medupi.

Earlier in a statement, the power utility had said load-shedding would begin at 9pm on Tuesday until Wednesday 5am.

In a statement released on Monday, Eskom said this was due to multiple generating unit failures over the past 24 hours.

“Load-shedding might be required at short notice should there be any further significant breakdowns,” reads the statement.

See their statement here:

