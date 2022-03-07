Load-shedding back on the cards from 5pm

Power utility Eskom announced on Monday afternoon that load-shedding stage two will be implemented from 5pm until 5am on Wednesday as a result of more breakdowns at power stations, including Medupi.

Earlier in a statement, the power utility had said load-shedding would begin at 9pm on Tuesday until Wednesday 5am.

In a statement released on Monday, Eskom said this was due to multiple generating unit failures over the past 24 hours.

“Load-shedding might be required at short notice should there be any further significant breakdowns,” reads the statement.

See their statement here:

Further development to the #PowerAlert: Medupi Unit 3 broke down a short while ago. This requires Stage 2 loadshedding to be implemented continuously starting at 17:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Wednesday. https://t.co/l1et1AKPdn — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 7, 2022

#POWERALERT Due to multiple unit failures, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 21:00 tonight to 05:00 on Tuesday, and be repeated from 21:00 on Tuesday night until 05:00

on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/6Wnhub9WGn — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 7, 2022

