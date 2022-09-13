Loadshedding moves to stage 4

Brace yourselves for more darkness, congested traffic and other inconveniences that come with the dreaded loadshedding.
Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 4 loadshedding will commence with immediate effect, starting at 10am.
The power utility blamed a sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units for the move from stage 2 loadshedding.
Stage 4 will continue until 5am on Thursday morning.
See the statement here:
Loadshedding has been increased to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Thursday as three Kendal generation
units tripped. Thereafter it will revert to Stage 2 until midnight Friday. pic.twitter.com/iLKQaNO37P
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 13, 2022
