Loadshedding moves to stage 4

By Sunday World
Gallo Images

Brace yourselves for more darkness, congested traffic and other inconveniences that come with the dreaded loadshedding.

Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 4 loadshedding will commence with immediate effect, starting at 10am.

The power utility blamed a sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units for the move from stage 2 loadshedding.

Stage 4 will continue until 5am on Thursday morning.

See the statement here:

 

 

 

 

