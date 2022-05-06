E-edition
Loadshedding reduced to stage 1 for the weekend

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Eskom announced on Friday afternoon that loadshedding will be reduced from stage 2 to stage 1 from 10pm tonight.

The power utility said this was due to lower weekend demand. Stage 1 is expected to last until 5am on Monday.

