Local creations: Explosion of colour, taste

Johannesburg – I recently discovered a stunning global e-commerce market place launched to boost sales for Africa’s creatives.

Ananse Africa is a start-up e-commerce platform launched in April in Joburg and Lagos.

It connects African designers with local and international consumers.

“The response to the economic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted retail and travel, saw a decrease in offline spending, resulting in more digital shopping,” said Ananse’s founder and fashion entrepreneur Sam Mensah, who already has over 60 designers and artisans on board.

“Online shopping is where consumers are and this presented an opportune time to grow the footprint of Africa’s creatives and connect them with local and international consumers,” said Mensah.

Besides the opportunity to be internationally and locally successful, Ananse also offers full merchant support, production training, quality assurance and processing of orders online.

The digital marketplace is great if you want to grow your business and be accessible to an international and wider audience on the continent.

WHAT’S HOT AND NOT

With winter already here, we look at the latest trends this season.

What’s hot:

• Puffer jackets in any colour.

• Knit tops and dresses will keep you warm and feminine.

• Longer length jackets.

• A classic coat is a must-have from boardroom to the club.

• Roll necks are perfect for play or work.

• Colour, such as a bright-coloured clutch or neckpiece.

What to avoid:

According to fashion experts, it’s time to ditch knee-high boots and opt for ankle and calfhigh boots.

DELICIOUS FOOD WITH YUMMY PRICES

I enjoy tasty food and don’t eat because I’m hungry, but because I will be nourished by good food.

My first recommendation for you to try this month has to be the The Diner.

The Diner in Krugersdorp is a hidden germ with modern and vintage decor.

It surprised me because it’s so minimalistic and stylish, I expected the food to be basic and simple.

I was shocked because the food was not just mouth-watering and well-presented, but the portions were enormous too at brilliant prices, which is exactly what we deserve during Covid – affordable delicious food.

I ordered a chicken schnitzel, not because I’ve never had it before, but I love comparing and there was no comparison to any I’ve had before.

The chicken was succulent and it was topped with bacon, cheese sauce and avocado.

It was such a generous portion that I took some home, so that I could make space for dessert consisting of malva pudding, served with custard and creamy vanilla ice-cream.

The menu offers a variety of dishes and the specials are plenty.

The ribs are a must-have. Oh, and their virgin mojitos are worth the trip.

PARTY IN YOUR MOUTH

If you are not sure where to take your better half, why not try Perere, a festive luxury restaurant in Midrand.

My favourite is currently the massive burger. But they have mogodu, dumplings, stews and various other dishes that will make you miss home. The kitchen stays open until late, there is always some form of entertainment. Glen Lewis and other well-known deejays spin the decks at the restaurant.

The comedy nights are also popular with guests.

The decor is stylish and comfortable with different locations making it perfect for selfies. But back to the tasty burger, it was delicious and a generous portion.

Loved the various textures and presentation. So, if you want to go on a spicy first date, try Perere, because they have good music, decor and there are always tasty men and food.

Perere is a stylish, authentic African restaurant with a Mediterranean twist.

Their pizza is perfection.

The meat is well-cooked and tasty, not smothered in some sauce.

