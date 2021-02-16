Lockdown halts ANC leader’s wedding

By Bongani Mdakane

Johannesburg – The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown level 3 restrictions have dashed the dreams of a top politician and his entrepreneur bride of walking down the aisle this weekend.

ANC politician in Gauteng Jacob Khawe and businesswoman Nthabeleng Khabutlane were supposed to celebrate their white wedding yesterday.

However, due to Covid-19 and the strict measures on social gatherings announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the wedding has been put on hold.

Insiders close to the couple claim that Khabutlane, who hails from Qibing, Wepener, in the Free State was looking forward to wearing her expensive designer dress and showing off the dance moves she had been practising with the ANC Gauteng provincial secretary.

“The wedding has been postponed and this had brought disappointment for Jacob and Nthabeleng. They were ready to have their white wedding, however, corona and lockdown happened to be obstacles. They don’t even want to risk anything because they could have done a mini-wedding, but they felt that they should act responsibly and adhere to lockdown regulations,” said a close friend.

Khabutlane said: “We have unfortunately had to postpone to adhere to the pronouncements made by the president. We are considering an alternative date. Unfortunately right now, there is no wedding and no celebrations.”

Sunday World understands that top ANC politicians and monarchs from royal families in Lesotho and Swaziland were invited, however, the invitations were recalled.

Khawe and Khabutlane had their traditional wedding last year in December. Khawe was not available for comment.

