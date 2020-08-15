Lockdown regulations to remain until September

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has extended the national state of disaster from today to September 15, according to the Government Gazette.

This means some regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 will remain in force for the next month.

On 15 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a national state of disaster, which saw a ban on travel from high risk areas and introduced measures to limit contact between South Africans. Cases of those infected by the virus were sitting at 61 at the time.

Dlamini Zuma’s gazetting of the extension of the national disaster comes just few hours before Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm.

The president’s address comes as speculation swelled that government was about to announce that the country will move from the extended lockdown level 3 to level 2.

There has also been a string push from the alcohol and tobacco industry for the lift of the ban on the sale of cigarettes and booze to be lifted.

Ramaphosa’s address follows a meeting earlier this week of the National Coronavirus Command Council and meetings today of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet, a statement from the Presidency reads.

This comes as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) today granted the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) leave to appeal the high court dismissal of its legal challenge against the ban on cigarette sale.

Earlier this month, major alcohol industry players such as Heineken South Africa announced that the ban on liquor sale has led to thousands of jobs lost, with Heineken noting that it has had to reassess a number of its expansion plans, including opening a brewery in KwaZulu Natal.

Author



George Matlala