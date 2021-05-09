Look: The glamorous wedding of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick

Johannesburg – The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu celebrated their white wedding recently.

The nuptials were held at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands and were attended by close-knit family and friends.

In true Annie and Kgolo style, the wedding was a glamorous occasion. Guests drank the finest champagne while dancing the night away in celebration of Mr and Mrs Mthembu’s union.

Looking as gorgeous as ever, the bride wore an unconventional pink wedding gown designed by Jacqui Emmanuel. “I’m an avid fan of the 1920s-1960s period of Hollywood glam,” says Annie.

“That particular period of fashion was elegant and classy – the women of that era were super lady-like and that’s something I really love about that period. I also love the Victorian era – I’m a historical-romance person at heart, so to combine those elements of that era onto my wedding gown was a dream come true and it says a lot about the person I am.”

Mr Mthembu looked just as dapper in his Prince Bespoke suits. Yes, he changed twice, and finished off his wedding attire with some stylish Louis Vuitton shoes.

2021 has proven to be a special year for Annie. Not only did she marry the love of her life but she’s now officially part of Showmax history after the first episode of RHOD broke Showmax’s first-day viewing record at the end of January.

At the time of writing, RHOD remains the most popular series on Showmax, after the two part-reunion, hosted by Phat Joe, launched on the weekend. It’s also now screening every Sunday at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.

“This season of my life is so powerful in shaping my future,” says Annie.

“I am so grateful to share my wedding with the people I love and to truly celebrate life and new beginnings. The last year has been so difficult and uncertain: my wedding has been delayed so many times. So I am so grateful and blessed that everything was absolutely as I imagined: a perfect start to my new chapter.”

