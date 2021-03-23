Lucky stars smile on DJ Zinhle’s bae Murdah Bongz after serious fall

Johannesburg – Black Motion member Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mahosana, has survived a near-debilitating injury after he fell on set of a video recording.

Mahosana nearly broke his back after falling three metres down the stairs last week at Shine Studios in Braamfontein, where he was allegedly shooting an upcoming music show that will air on SABC1.

According to an eyewitness, the musician, who is dating DJ Zinhle, landed hard on his back and lost consciousness for a few minutes.

Fortunately, he did not suff er any serious injuries. According to the source, the crew and some cast members tried to aid Mahosana who could not get up.

Have you read: Sello finds his soulmate in Solo

“For a second, I thought he had broken his spine, but when he eventually got up it was a huge relief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Motion (@realblackmotion)

“They were shooting with DJ Tira and DJ Speedsta among other famous people. He missed a step and came rolling down,” said the source.

According to another source, Mohosana is currently home resting and taking care of his back.

“He has seen an orthopedic [doctor], and he was told he is lucky; it could have been worse. He was also told to take it easy on stage to avoid straining his back.”

Mohosana declined to comment, saying he doesn’t want to refl ect on the incident.

Black Motion comprises Mahosana and Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

The afro-house duo is among South Africa’s most influential artists.

In the past decade, they have recorded six studio albums and over 40 singles.

Also read: Scarred Ayanda’s tale of gang-rape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Theo Nyhaba