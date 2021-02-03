E-edition
Luxury bus service Greyhound to stop operating

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – Greyhound, the luxury intercity bus service has announced that they will be shutting their doors.

The company made the announcement via their Facebook page.

In a post, the company said, “As of 14 February 2021, Greyhound and Citiliner will be closing operations. Our services will be running up until 14 February 2021.”


“All passengers who have tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded in full. For assistance with receiving your refund, contact our Call Centre 011 611 8000 or 087 352 0352 or email your ticket reference number and contact details to . It has been our pleasure connecting you across Southern Africa for the past 37 years. Thank you to all our passengers for your continued support.”

