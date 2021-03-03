E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

M-Net apologises for white-washed version of Love Island SA

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – South African pay TV channel M-Net has apologised for the lack of diversity on their first episode of South Africa’s  rendition of popular reality TV show, Love Island.

M-Net said in a statement posted on their Twitter account, “You called us out on the lack of diversity & production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA.  We’re sorry – we didn’t meet our usual standard on both counts. We are working tersely to fix things, and to deliver the magic you deserve.”

The first episode of the show received harsh criticism from viewers, which resulted in sponsor, LottoStar SA pulling its sponsorship for the show.


The  company said in a tweet, “LottoStar has taken the decision to respectfully withdraw its sponsorship of Love Island SA. We wish the show and its contestants every success.”

Also read: Mob attacks eHostela actress for ‘forex fraud’

Take a look at some of the comments from viewers who took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Have you read: Zola 7 won’t pay up, say spaza shop owners

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.