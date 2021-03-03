M-Net apologises for white-washed version of Love Island SA

Johannesburg – South African pay TV channel M-Net has apologised for the lack of diversity on their first episode of South Africa’s rendition of popular reality TV show, Love Island.

M-Net said in a statement posted on their Twitter account, “You called us out on the lack of diversity & production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA. We’re sorry – we didn’t meet our usual standard on both counts. We are working tersely to fix things, and to deliver the magic you deserve.”

The first episode of the show received harsh criticism from viewers, which resulted in sponsor, LottoStar SA pulling its sponsorship for the show.

The company said in a tweet, “LottoStar has taken the decision to respectfully withdraw its sponsorship of Love Island SA. We wish the show and its contestants every success.”

Take a look at some of the comments from viewers who took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

The editing on Love Island SA pic.twitter.com/ijnPAGsjKE — Zanemali (@Zanemali_) March 2, 2021

LottoStar (Naspers) has decided to withdraw their Sponsorship (Naspers) from Love Island SA(Naspers) pic.twitter.com/f2VFNKIaCQ — Trevor Zungu (@TrevorBZungu) March 2, 2021

Love island SA Love island UK pic.twitter.com/0MMfkpKT3i — J is for Jason. (@JMOOD__) March 1, 2021

So this is Love Island SA! SA! Like South Africa !!! South AFRICA ! Where majority of the population is black cause it’s AF👏🏾RI👏🏾CCCCAAAA! It’s 2021 please let’s not play these games . Aint nobody got time for that pic.twitter.com/MzyG8d9LlJ — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) March 1, 2021

Love Island Orania What has to be Love Island SA pic.twitter.com/bm5tXg7j2T — BathongBelo (@bello_112) March 1, 2021

i thought we’d see more of this on Love Island SA mxm https://t.co/ySEKufckoB — ꩜ (@celestialsoul_t) March 1, 2021

