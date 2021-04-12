Mabuyane demands eNCA’s JJ Tabane retract Fort Hare allegations

Johannesburg – Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is demanding a public apology from eNCA’s intrepid journalist Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.

In a letter of demand sent to eNCA’s managing editor John Bailey on April 7 by law firm Sakhela Inc, Mabuyane claims that Tabane defamed him on his current affairs show Truth To Power, which airs on Sunday and Monday evenings.

This, reads his letter, is when Tabane said the ANC provincial chairperson needed to vacate office for “bribing” an academic at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape to be admitted and enrolled for his master’s degree.

Mabuyane also said Tabane accused him of stealing and buying qualifications because he did not have a basic degree to qualify for the master’s programme.

Also read: Mabuyane’s admission for a master’s degree suspect

“The second person who needs to go is the premier of the Eastern Cape. The guy bribes an academic at the university in order for him to be enrolled for the master’s degree. I just don’t understand. You know that thing of buying certification, I don’t understand it,” Tabane allegedly said, according to the letter.

The letter also said Tabane went on to say Mabuyane did not study for his qualifications, but obtained them by either stealing or buying and bribing a certain doctor for years.

“He bribed Dr so and so for years without studying. You must study. You don’t just get qualifications, you sweat … Then you have a premier who steals qualifications. He paid someone at university while he does not have a basic degree, but wants to do master’s. It doesn’t work like that,” reads the letter.

Mabuyane’s legal representative Ngqiqo Sakhela said Tabane and eNCA ought to have known that the published words or statement were not truly stated or fairly indicated or reported facts.

Have you read: Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane kicked out of Masters degree by University of Fort Hare

Sakhela also stated that the words or statement have in their ordinary meaning lowered Mabuyane’s esteem before the right-thinking members of society.

“This has exposed our client to hatred, contempt and ridicule as other persons including his friends, members and supporters of various political parties, family members, members of the public, colleagues and ANC might believe that he does not have a basic degree, bribed the academic professor in order for him to be enrolled for the master’s degree, and is not fi t to be a premier because he is even stealing qualifications,” reads the lawyer’s letter.

Sakhela has demanded a retraction and a public apology from Tabane by Tuesday, April 13. He threatened to fi le a lawsuit against the outspoken news anchor if he cocks a snook at their demand.

“Take note that if you fail or refuse and/or neglect to pay heed to our demands within the above stipulated period, we shall not hesitate to approach the court to seek redress for and on behalf of our client, wherein we shall be claiming retraction, public apology and damages,” reads the letter.

Tabane appeared to have said this after the university management deregistered Mabuyane from the university following allegations that he was irregularly registered.

The university said it has launched an investigation into the irregular admission of two students by Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who is now being investigated by the Hawks for fraud and corruption. Tabane declined to comment.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji