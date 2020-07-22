Breaking News

Mabuza too sick to answer questions in Parliament

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Deputy President David Mabuza is unable to appear before Parliament to answer oral questions due to ill-health, the national legislature said in a statement today.

Mabuza was scheduled to appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday and also in the National Assembly next week Thursday to field oral questions.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have received an apology from Mabuza, who is the leader of government business in Parliament.


“The Deputy President has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both Houses on a mutually agreed date upon his full recovery,” Parliament said in a statement.

Modise and Masondo, who are the presiding officers of the august house, wished Mabuza a speedy recovery.

The deputy president’s ailment was not disclosed.

Mabuza has in the past had to reportedly go to Russia to seek medical attention for suspected poisoning.

In November 2018, Mabuza went on sick leave, although his office bizarrely maintained that he was not ill.

The second-in-command previously told Sowetan that he was poisoned during his birthday celebrations and was hospitalised for three months, during an ordeal that nearly killed him.

The news of Mabuza’s ill-health comes as two Cabinet ministers were hospitalised this week after testing positive for COVID-19. Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his counterpart, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi were both hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

