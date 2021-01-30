E-edition
MacG in hot water after podcast backlash, network apologises

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – A podcast by MacG caused an uproar earlier this week when homophobic and transphobic remarks were made during the podcast.

Since the incident, the podcast & chill network released a statement, apologising for the behaviour and said that the next podcast will focus on educating the public on the issues that the LGBQT+ community faces.

During the podcast, MacG and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and the Ghost Lady spoke about Siv Ngesi’s drag persona, Sivanna.


They went  on to discuss Caitlyn Jenner and many other transwomen, where they go on to make transphobic comments and misgender transwomen.

Following the backlash from the episode, Old Mutual released a statement regarding MacG regarding the status of the partnership with the podcast.

They said they respect the rights of everyone and had decided to end their relationship with MacG with immediate effect.

Many celebs spoke out against the podcast, but Pearl Thusi appeared to show support for MacG after retweeting tweets defending Mac G.

View the statement by the podcast company below as well as reactions from Twitter: 

 

