MacG in hot water after podcast backlash, network apologises

Johannesburg – A podcast by MacG caused an uproar earlier this week when homophobic and transphobic remarks were made during the podcast.

Since the incident, the podcast & chill network released a statement, apologising for the behaviour and said that the next podcast will focus on educating the public on the issues that the LGBQT+ community faces.

During the podcast, MacG and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and the Ghost Lady spoke about Siv Ngesi’s drag persona, Sivanna.

They went on to discuss Caitlyn Jenner and many other transwomen, where they go on to make transphobic comments and misgender transwomen.

Following the backlash from the episode, Old Mutual released a statement regarding MacG regarding the status of the partnership with the podcast.

They said they respect the rights of everyone and had decided to end their relationship with MacG with immediate effect.

Many celebs spoke out against the podcast, but Pearl Thusi appeared to show support for MacG after retweeting tweets defending Mac G.

View the statement by the podcast company below as well as reactions from Twitter:

@MacGUnleashed NO. That episode was NOT “raw & unfiltered” but Disrespectful and Discriminatory. As an LGBTQI+ ally I humbly ask that you take my 2 episodes down. I honestly thought you had a good thing going. How unfortunate but homophobia will never be a joke. Unacceptable.💔 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) January 26, 2021

Discrimination in the guise of being “raw & unfiltered” wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted! — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 26, 2021

@MacGUnleashed Just becoz you have a disclaimer in your videos doesn't give you the right to be transphobic! As someone who is proudly part of the LGBTI Community and is openly gay, I found your statement hurtful and very dangerous. Educate yourself, TRANS LIVES MATTER!!! MacG! — Swirie (@lasizwe) January 26, 2021

Hi @PearlThusi Is there any specific reason you're liking and Retweeting tweets defending MacG's transphobic and homophobic content? As someone who should be aware that she has a large queer audience and followers, I'd just like to know where you stand on this topic? pic.twitter.com/txzmQoP6Sk — Sisa (@Titan_baddie) January 26, 2021

So old mutual think we gonna turn against @podcastwithmacg cause of a joke, ah come on man I mean there's a disclaimer for Christ's sake 💁🏽… To all the chillers out there, let's continue to support MacG and the team behind the podcast ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/TOrr3vPkvK — Bryce (@ShihlukeBryce) January 26, 2021

MacG started this podcast with the intention of doing the same thing he was fired for, because he figured the issue was him being held accountable, not the harmful views he hold. He believes his views should be heard without being subjected to checks and balances. Uncensored ne? — Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) January 26, 2021

