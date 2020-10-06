Magashule supporters promise war if he is arrested

The report of an imminent arrest of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has lifted the lid on the deep fissures within the governing party as it prepares for its national general council next year.

Angry supporters of the former Free State premier have promised war in his defence, charging they are going to occupy Luthuli House, the party’s headquarters, should the Hawks pounce on him.

They were reacting to a report on IOL that a warrant of arrest was issued for Magashule in relation to the Vrede Dairy Project.

But Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi dismissed the report of Magashule’s imminent arrest as fake news.

“The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the IOL report regarding the so called impending arrest against Mr Ace Magashule. The DPCI view the report as a malicious intent to undermine the integrity of the organization,” he said.

Sunday World reported in August that former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane told ANC officials that police tried to coerce him to implicate Magashule in the looting frenzy that happened in the Vrede dairy project.

Sunday World exclusively revealed that Zwane wrote to the ANC top brass, who include President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, decrying how he was treated by cops who claimed to be coming from the Hawks.

ANC heavyweight Tony Yengeni, Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC Gauteng provincial executive member Mzwandile Masina were among some of the senior party figures who took to social media to express support for Magashule.

“@Magashule­_Ace is the secretary general of the ANC,” Masina tweeted.

Yengeni, who recently called on Ramaphosa to step down, tweeted: “Sleep well SG..and be strong..!

Former North West premier and chairperson of the ANC in the North West Supra Mahumapelo tweeted: “Timidity on clear acts of counterrevolution is a danger to the revolution”.

The ANC Youth League structures in Free State and Vhembe region of Limpopo also issued statements, warning against the arrest of Magashule.

“The ANC Youth League in Vhembe region will mobilise all its subregions in defense of the ANC SG (Magashule), the same way we will defend all ANC leaders when law enforcement is being applied illogically,” a statement from the region reads.

Author



George Matlala