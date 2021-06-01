Major victory for black business as BBF and Umgeni enter into alliance

Johannesburg – Black business in KwaZulu- Natal this week scored a major victory after the Black Business Federation (BBF) entered into a strategic partnership with Umgeni Water.

The agreement between the two parties will see 35% of local and remote businesses participate in the Umgeni value chain.

BBF president Malusi Zondi said: “This partnership is aimed at maximum empowerment and uplifting of black businesses, especially those who have been excluded from participating for the past five years while some had to shut down.”

Umgeni Water is a state-owned entity established in 1974 to provide water supply and sanitation services to other water services institutions in its service area. Zondi said that the benefits of this agreement included the training of traditional leaders, upskilling of manufacturers, and driving of business opportunities in rural areas where dams are located.

“The conclusion of the partnership with Umgeni Water is the affirmation of the fact that we are indeed a country filled with possibilities of achieving economic transformation.”

The department of water and sanitation in Kwa- Zulu-Natal has set wheels in motion to implement bulk water projects.

This comes after Minister Lindiwe Sisulu tabled a budget of R16.9-billion for the 2021/22 financial year on Tuesday.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo