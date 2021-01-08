Making your New Year’s resolutions count

Johannesburg – It’s the start of a new year, and many of us are feeling extra grateful for making it through a very challenging 2020.

While it may not be all clear yet for this next chapter, it is still a good idea to plan ahead as much as possible and outline those goals you’d like like to focus on or achieve going forward.

For some, showing gratitude is an essential part of their daily routines. But it’s certainly an area we could all pay more attention to, considering the significant adversities so many vulnerable people grappled with during 2020 – and which are still very much with us.

Here are three easy ways to add altruism to your routine in 2021:

Shop with purpose

Think of all the ways you already spend your money. Now imagine the positive impact you can make on worthy causes by simply paying attention to where you do your spending – without making any changes to your shopping list!

Why not sign up for a free MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet card at myschool.co.za or download the app? Every time you make a purchase at any of the retail partners, including Woolworths, Loot.co.za, Bidvest Waltons, Builders and more, a percentage of your spend will be paid forward to the cause of your choice – at no cost to you. What’s more, you can select up to three of your favourite causes to support.

Lend a helping hand in the kitchen

If you know someone who is going through a tough time financially and you have a bit of extra money to spare, why not consider giving the gift of a full grocery cupboard? The cost of groceries can be a big financial burden for those who are struggling and gifting someone with food to last a while is sure to be welcomed.

Yebo Fresh is an online retailer that delivers groceries and other household items to any area in Cape Town within a 40-kilometre radius of the CBD. They have affordable combos – some of which can feed a family of four for a month – and are willing to deliver to areas previously underserved by other large retailers. From rice and maize to fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, they have everything you need to stock up a kitchen.

Support in style

The most heartfelt and sustainable gifts are those that endure long after they’ve been given. Instead of cash handouts, Relate, a 100% not-for-profit social enterprise, provides those living in poverty with education and skills training tools to uplift themselves. The products — beautiful hand-made beaded bracelets — are sold through retail and corporate partners with revenue going directly to the causes. Purchase your own Relate bracelet for a cause close to your heart at relate.org.

Fundraising made easy

With so many South Africans still in desperate need thanks to the compounding negative effects of COVID-19, you may well want to set up a fundraising initiative of your own to lend a helping hand. And now you can! With Quicket’s new Fundraising feature, you can easily enable a donations box on an existing page, or set up a new one from scratch. You’ll be able to manage every aspect of the funds raised, as well as set up a donations target on the page to track your target. Quicket charges only a small commission fee to cover admin and payment gateway fees, while the rest of the funds raised can be cashed out weekly or monthly.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD