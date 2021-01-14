Malema: ‘There should be no elections until 2024’

Johannesburg – The EFF has repeated its calls for this year’s local elections to be postponed and merged with the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the media today, EFF leader Julius Malema noted that his party wanted the status quo in municipalities- including hung councils- to remain the same until the general polls.

“We are going to lose the first quarter of the political year and then you say to us we must go to elections in August. Elections, for them to be declared free and fair, amongst other things includes having suffeinect time to prepare and campaign openly,” he said.

“We cannot send our people without vaccination to go to people’s houses and to go and campai and have human contact, because we will serve as super spreaders. This various cannot be spread by politicians because they seek power,” he added.

Malema called on South Africans not to allow politicians in their homes to campaign without a vaccine.

Action SA president Herman Mashaba has threatened legal action should the elections be postponed, saying the Constitution limited term of office to five years.

The former mayor of Johannesburg said delaying the local elections would see politicians without the mandate of the electorate.

He said the EFF had no ability to assess how the Covid-19 situation will be August when the elections take place.

“Action SA calls on all South Africans to denounce unconstitutional calls by the ANC and the EFF that masquerade their concern for the health of South Africans in order to achieve their own political objectives” he said in a statement.

