Malusi dumps Nomachule – Malusi also wants custody of kids

Former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba has dumped his wife, Nomachule Mngoma, after failing to resolve their home affairs.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Malusi and Nomachule have separated and the former minister of finance has already informed his close associates and legal team about plans to file for divorce.

The associate, who did not want to be named because he doesn’t want to ruin his relationship with Malusi, said the ANC head of policy complained that Nomachule has always been moody, volatile and often started unnecessary arguments. The associate said Malusi also told them that although they lived under one roof, he and his wife had been leading separate lives because they no longer love each other and were not keen to save their disintegrating marriage, adding that the former minister said he was expecting war from Nomachule because he wants to live with their two children and only give her visitation rights.

“He wants the children to reside with him and that she should have reasonable rights of contact with them. He said he expects her to mount a serious fight against him,” said the associate.

The associate added that Malusi, whose income exceeds R150 000 a month, also wanted Nomachule, a fashion student at Villioti Fashion Institute, to also contribute towards the maintenance of the children. Nomachule feigned surprise when Sunday World asked her about her separation from Malusi and their imminent divorce.

“What does break-up mean? I’m in class now, since you called, like you just stopped my class. I have to go back to class,” she said. Nomachule refuted claims that she was moody and cantankerous. “I don’t know all that, you can talk to him. But you can call my lawyer if you want the whole story, or you can ask Malusi, Malusi will tell you that. That’s him talking right now.” Nomachule’s lawyer Victor Nkwashu Nkwashu said he was unable to comment because the matter was not officially brought to his attention. Malusi ignored our phone calls and text messages.

Author



Ngwako Malatji