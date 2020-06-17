Breaking News

Man arrested for murder of Tshegofatso Pule

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Tshegofatso Pule was found hanging from tree with stab wounds to her chest

 

A breakthrough was made in the murder case of the pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, who was found brutally murdered, hanging from a tree in the Roodepoort area last week.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on his way from Mpumalanga when police arrested him on Monday.

Pule, 28, was last seen by family in Meadowlands. She had left home to visit her boyfriend in Florida, Roodepoort. It was reported that she was seen, via CCV footage, getting into a grey jeep. She was found the following day, hanging, with stab wounds to her chest, by people walking past.

Her death sparked outrage and made international headlines.

The man arrested for the murder will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court later today.

 

