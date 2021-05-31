Mandla Ndlovu leads race to chair Mpumalanga

Johannesburg – Mpumalanga provincial acting chairperson Mandla Ndlovu is currently leading nominations in ANC branch meetings convened to find a successor to deputy president David Mabuza in the province.

Sources say Ndlovu is dominating in over 60% of branch meetings that have been held, with premier Refilwe Mtshweni- Tsipane in second place.

Very few branches are believed to have nominated Mabuza’s ally, Lucky Ndinisa, as Mpumalanga prepares to hold the much-awaited 13th elective provincial congress.

Ndlovu runs on a slate that is opposed to Mabuza’s influence in Mpumalanga and is said to be aligned to suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

He was made the acting provincial chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga in December 2017, when Mabuza became the party’s deputy president. Gert Sibande ANC spokesperson Aubrey Maboea confirmed that Ndlovu leads processes.

“l can’t really say that comrade Ndlovu is leading because the results are sent directly to the province. But I saw on the social network that comrade Mandla looks like someone to be nominated by most of the branches.”

The leading anti-Mabuza slate comprises Ndlovu as chairperson, Nkangala leader Speedy Mashilo (also newly appointed MEC of human settlements) as deputy chairperson, Gert Sibande region- al chairperson Muzi Chirwa as provincial secretary, acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali as deputy secretary and Ehlanzeni regional strongman Mandla Msibi as treasurer.

Ntshalintshali did not answer her phone and neither did Ehlanzeni ANC regional task team member Phazamisa Mathe. Nkangala ANC spokesperson Sello Matshokga told Sunday World that Ndlovu is leading branch nominations.

“Currently comrade Mandla is leading and comrade Refilwe follows behind, with Ndinisa in third position. We have had more than 69% of branch meetings and I can tell you that we are receiving reports that comrade Mandla is leading,” Matshokga said.

The faction, campaigning under the slogan of “Independence, Restorations and Renewal”, is opposed to Mabuza’s influence in Mpumalanga.

They allege Mabuza is remote-controlling the provincial government from the Union Buildings in Gauteng, summoning heads of departments to his house.

By Zama Khumalo.

