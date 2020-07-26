Mangaliso Ngema tells his side of the story after sexual harrasment allegations against him

Former Lithapo actor Mangaliso Ngema has come out to dispel allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him and publicly explained ‘his side of the story’.

This follows social media uproar and revelations that he sexually harassed fellow actress, Lorraine Moropa.

Moropa alleges that the veteran actor touched himself inappropriately while he was looking at her.

In a lengthy video clip posted on his Facebook page, Ngema said the actress “totally misread the situation and made the wrong assumption” and claims that his costume was too tight.

He further replayed the events of the incident which he claims happened on Monday 20th July.

“I have since reached out to her and apologised to for inadvertently making her feel that way,” he explained

Ngema added that he was silent on social media because he had hoped that a formal investigation would take place.

“I view these allegations very seriously. We are in a very critical time where women are being abused, treated badly,” he said.

He refuted claims that he was the person responsible for a Facebook post made on Friday and added that he was taking legal action amid these allegations.

Ngema’s contract on the SABC2 popular drama series had since been terminated with immediate effect.

See his explanation below:

My side of the story. Gepostet von Mangaliso J. Ngema am Sonntag, 26. Juli 2020

Nokuthula Zwane