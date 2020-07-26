Breaking News

Mantashe discharged from hospital

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been discharged from hospital, after being admitted for symptoms related to coronavirus.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle, tested positive for the novel COVID-19 on 14 July and the minister was admitted to hospital on 20 July, for further medical attention and monitoring.

The ANC has had to issue a statement stating that Mantashe has not died after fake news on social media that he had lost his life.


“Though he has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days. We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery,” government said in a statement.

“We wish our other colleagues in the executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus,” the statement added.

The news of Mantashe being discharged comes as the Minister of  Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Patel was in good spirits and in self-quarantine and would continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with Patel were in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested.

This came as Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi was admitted to hospital this week.

Gauteng premier David Makhura also recovered from the disease and returned to work this week.

Categories

