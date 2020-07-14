Mantashe, wife test positive for COVID-19

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has joined a growing list of senior public servants who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mantashe, 65, and his wife Nolwandle received their results today and they both tested positive and were in isolation.

The Presidency has announced that Mantashe would continue working from home.

“This was the minister’s 3rd round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus. Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the Minister will continue to work from home,” a statement reads.

“The minister remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond,” it added.

Mantashe has directed all members of his private office in government to also test.

Gauteng premier David Makhura (52), North West premier Job Mokgoro (72) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde (55) were also in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus recently.

Author



George Matlala