Marumo Gallants terminate Sebastien Minge’s contract with immediate effect

Johannesburg – Marumo Gallants have announced the sacking of head coach Sebastien Minge with immediate effect, the club confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The 48-year-old was fired from his position as head coach following a disciplinary hearing that took place last week on Thursday, 7 October 2021.

Minge who joined the Gallants just four months ago in July, pleaded guilty for insubordination and using abusive language towards Technical Director, Harris

Choeu.

The incident happened in full view of ghe public as well as in the presence of other players and the technical team at OR Tambo International airport last week.

The team was on a trip to face Golden Arrows when the incident occurred.

“The club followed correct disciplinary procedure and the decision to

release him was made. It is unfortunate that Sebastien had to be dismissed especially at a crucial time when we are pushing to remain in the league and advance in CAF,” said Abram Sello, the cllub’s chairman.

As management, we cannot go against what the DC has decided but wish Sebastien well in his future endeavours”, addressed Sello in a statement.

Despite the current developments, the club announced that the next match this Firday will go ahead, as they will be facing AS Vita for the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“The club maintains that there is no crisis and training continue as scheduled and the technical team and players are looking forward to the next

games.”

