Masechaba Khumalo accepts ancestral calling and is now a qualified Sangoma

Johannesburg – Controversial TV and radio presenter turned government spokesperson, Masechaba Khumalo, is accepting her ancestral calling and is now a qualified Sangoma.

Posting her pictures in Sangoma regalia, she cemented herself as a Sangoma.

In 2019 Ndlovu got tongues wagging when she posted pictures on social media that suggested that she had accepted the calling to become a Sangoma.

Some of the pictures she posted featured celebrity Sangoma Gogo Dineo where she said she is a friend and teacher.

Sources close to her say she underwent Ntwaso where she spent months training .

Masechaba joins celebs including Boity Thulo, Buhle Mda and Letoya Mekhane who have shared that they are Sangoma’s.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba