Masina dodges bullet

The ANC in Ekurhuleni says its regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina has been given “political counsel” regarding the comments he made about nationalising the economy.

Masina, who is also the mayor of the Ekurhuleni metro, came under fire on Sunday after posting on Twitter that he supported EFF leader Julius Malema’s views that “Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy – we need to restart this economy and make sure it favours the majority.”

The ANC on Monday night rebuked Masina for his Twitter post, saying his views were not in line with ANC policy.

This prompted the region to hold a special regional executive committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss Masina’s statements on the economy and his daring the party to fire him.

“The REC provided political counsel to the regional chairperson, or the REC as a whole to raise and confine views within the policy position of the ANC. In this regard, any perspective or idea that supports the collapse of the economy is not a policy position of the ANC,” a statement of the party in the region reads

“The REC appreciate the retraction of the entire post that signalled the intention to resign. This was at the backdrop of the confidence shown to the leadership displayed by Cde Mzwandile Masina, both as a political head and the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni,” it adds.

In response to the statement by the Ekurhuleni region, ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, said the fact that the region gave Masina “political counsel” and called on him to bring down the post showed that the regional leadership wanted to solve the matter amicably. “The ANC Gauteng believes that this matter is now officially closed and comrade Mzwandile Masina will be given space to execute his responsibilities as the regional executive and the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni,” said Khawe.

Author



George Matlala