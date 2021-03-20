Master KG & Ndlovu Youth Choir set to perform live from Robben Island for free livestream concert

Johannesburg – On Sunday 25th April, ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Master KG, and the soul-stirring Ndlovu Youth Choir, will be performing live on Robben Island for Africa Rising and the Live Love non-profit, along with personality Maps Maponyane as Master of Ceremonies.

The performance will be live streamed for free and audiences will have the opportunity to win an exclusive VIP experience at the event on Robben Island by making an online donation of at least R30, benefiting the music and events industry, and charities in sustainability, education and conservation.

Africa Rising was born out of the desire to continue bringing music and travel to the world after these industries were decimated during the pandemic.

Master KG is a South African musician and record producer and his album Skeleton Move achieved acclaim including an AFRIMMA Award for Best Artist/Group in the African Electro category. He is also known as the pioneer of “Bolobedu” dance.

In 2020, his song “Jerusalema”, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, went viral online, garnering international success.

The mastermind behind the infectious ‘Jerusalema’ song beat fellow African performers like Burna Boy, Rema, Sheebah, Gaz Mawete, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa to win the title of ‘Best African Act’ at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s incredible run on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (season 14) made them the first choir in the history of either ‘America’s Got Talent’ or ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ to reach the final.

Their soul-stirring performances won hearts and minds around the world.

After their final AGT performance, legendary music producer and record executive Simon Cowell labelled the performance, ‘The best final I have ever sat on in my life’.

He went on to sign the choir and together with SYCO and Sony Music they released their first album, which debuted at number one on iTunes.

During the Coronavirus crisis the choir continued to offer hope and inspiration with their enthusiastic COVID-19 musical public service messages which were shared by the WHO and the United Nations.

They joined many of the world’s top A-list performers on a virtual stage when they were featured during the ‘Global Citizens One World: Together at Home’ virtual concert.

As the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s meteoric rise continues, they strive to push the creative boundaries of song and dance to reach and touch audiences of all ages across the globe.

‘We would like to honour all the theatres, venues, technical providers & events companies that ensure every show is a magical experience. We trust that our performance at Africa Rising will encourage you and give you hope that we will rise!’, says Ralf Schmitt, Musical Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

