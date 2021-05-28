Master KG raises SA flag once again, releases new song with DJ David Guetta and Akon

Johannesburg – Multi-award winning music producer Master KG has yet again raised the South African flag to the globe.

Master KG has now collaborated with a French DJ David Guetta and a Senegalese-American singer Akon on his new potential hit-song Shine Your Light released on Friday.

Real name, Kgaogelo Moagi, first gained continental recognition with the release of Skeleton move and the success ladder only raised higher as Jerusalema, which is now triple platinum in Italy, was hyped globally to help keep the world united and dancing to the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

The 25-year-old then collaborated with Burna Boy on the Jerusalema remix – but he now goes from Africa to the world, hoping to unite artists in music and fuse various genres of different parts of the world.

“Shine Your Light is actually spreading the word of unity and love across the world, that’s one thing we currently need more than anything right now. I knew that I wanted to work with David Guetta so I asked my team to get in touch with him, he was happy to work with me and we worked on the beat together. He knew Akon and thought he would be the best vocalist for this song and introduced me to him, that is what I wanted, unity in music,” said the producer.

Lyrics to the song, as heard by Sunday World, are a motivation for any person feeling down or unloved to get up and realise that there’s much more to the world than it’s dullness, and a brighter light can come from within.

The internationally acclaimed music maestro said working with these music giants was an exciting moment as he realised that they were only superstars on stage and not in studio.

Although their distance apart challenged them, especially in the time of the pandemic, they all made effort to get the song together still.

“They never make you feel low about yourself because of your ranking in the music industry, if there’s something that doesn’t work about the song they are always open to listen and correct their mistakes. As much as they are big they humble themselves and show respect,” he said.

The South African Music Awards (SAMA27) nominee said it was exciting to see Mzansi hyping his energy and success in the music industry from day one, even through hardships as a young man who could only “dream” of this reality.

HAPPY #AFRICADAY ! Proud to announce my collaboration with @MasterKGsa & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion.

Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light !🌞 🌞 🌞 Pre-save here https://t.co/DqMlfTenO8 pic.twitter.com/6OEYYLH5Uk — David Guetta (@davidguetta) May 25, 2021

Listen to the new song below:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo