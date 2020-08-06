Master KG’s Jerusalema back on YouTube

Master KG’s global hit, Jerusalema, featuring Nomcebo, was abruptly taken down from YouTube last night leading to an outcry from fans who started the #BringBackJerusalema hashtag.

But the DJ, who said last night that it was a technical issue, confirmed today that the song, was back on the platform.

“Moment of silence for those who thought Jerusalema video was deleted….by the way the video is back let’s keep it moving…I promise this wont happen again,” he tweeted.

Last week the video was already on 50 million views.

It was also announced this week that the DJ signed an internationally recognised deal with Warner Music Group’s Elektra France.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom