Mathabatha consolidates power in a cabinet reshuffle

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has demoted his political rival and Public Works MEC Dickson Masemola in a cabinet reshuffle today.

Mathabatha beat Masemola by a landslide to retain his position as the Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson at the party ‘s elective conference in Polokwane early this month.

In a conference President Cyril Ramaphosa described a well organised, Mathabatha received 781 votes against his rival Dickson Masemola’s 389 for the powerful position.

He has shifted him from Public Works to Social Development in move that has been widely seen as demotion. This is because Public Works has a bigger budget than that Social Development.

Mathabatha ‘staunch ally Nkakareng Rakgoale was moved to Public Works In move that has been seen as her promotion and a reward for the role she played in delivering his emphatic victory at the conference.

Mathabatha also seemed to have succumbed to public pressure to remove Education MEC Polly Boshielo, who has drawn widespread criticism for her lackadaisical performance in the department.

Under her watch, Limpopo has been languishing at the bottom of the matric results table and she appears to have no strategy turn the province’s misfortunes around.

Boshielo was replaced by Mavhungu Lerule Ramakhanya, who was moved from Transport and Community Safety.

Mathabatha said the cabinet reshuffle is part of the commitment he made during the State of the Province Address in 2021, to enter into Service Delivery Agreements with Members of the Executive Council (MECs) with the view to enable him to constantly monitor and assess their performance.

“The Premier has accordingly entered into those service delivery agreements with all the MECs. Based on the subsequent performance assessment made on the Executive Council, the premier has decided to make the changes…I believe that these changes will strengthen good corporate governance and improve service delivery in the province for our people,” he said.

