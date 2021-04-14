Mbali Mlotshwa comes out guns blazing following DJ Black Coffee’s tweets

Johannesburg – South African DJ Black Coffee’s estranged wife Mbali Mlotshwa has come out guns blazing following her husband’s tweets where he defended himself from the accusations that he assaulted Mbali and alluded to her abusing the GBV movement.

In the tweet Black Coffee denied that he assaulted the mother of his children.

“I didn’t do it now and I have never done It before. It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to sperate me from my children and our home,” he said among other things.

In return Mbali released a long statement that partly read:

“I feel it is paramount for me to not only defend myself against the misrepresentation and counter accusations being made but to also put an end to the cycle of abuse that I have continued to face at his commission.

For the most part I have been silent in an effort to amicably resolve these challenges within my marriage as well as to limit the effects of a toxic environment on my growing children. However, as I have grown to realise, the cycle of abuse is ongoing and relentless as it feeds off of fear.”

Mbali added that she was “no longer fearful to speak out”.

She added that she endured gaslighting, emotional, verbal abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse in Black Coffee’s hands.

“The extent of the turmoil I experienced in the marriage as a result of the abuse and the extra marital affairs were so severe that I was admitted into a facility and was treated for depression”

She added that the last five years were filled with agony and stipulated examples of incidents of abuse that have took place. She further thanked South Africans for the support.

