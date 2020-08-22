Breaking News

Meat Lounge exonerates Lerato Kganyago

By Ngwako Malatji

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago has been exonerated of any wrong doing by popular restaurant Meat Lounge.

This after a social media troll claimed that Kganyago, fondly known as “LKG”,  left the restaurant without paying her bill. The troll said as a result of Kganyago’s dine and dash, her sister, who worked as waitress there, was fired from her job.

But Meat Lounge manager Michael Hlongwane rubbished these claims.


In a statement,  Hlongwane said they were horrified that Meat Lounge was dragged into malicious and attention seeking stunts by one of their ex-employees.

“We would like to categorically state that we, as an establishment, are not owed by Lerato Kganyago.

“Furthermore, Ms Kganyago is not the cause of any employee being dismissed by Meat Lounge . We regret that she has been brought into an incident which has nothing to do with her and apologise to Ms Kganyago for the distress and tarnishment to her reputation (sic). We take these allegations very seriously, and we have instructed our attorneys in respect of this matter,” reads the letter.

Kganyago said  she was happy the truth has prevailed.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Master KG confirms break up with Makhadzi

Internationally acclaimed SA artist Master KG has confirmed that he and fellow singer Makhadzi have parted ways. The news of the two artists break up...
Read more
News

Bafana Bafana lines up friendly games amid November football action

The SA Football Association (Safa) has announced that Bafana Bafana will be back in action in November to prepare for the Cameroon Africa Cup...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal