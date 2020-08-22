Meat Lounge exonerates Lerato Kganyago

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago has been exonerated of any wrong doing by popular restaurant Meat Lounge.

This after a social media troll claimed that Kganyago, fondly known as “LKG”, left the restaurant without paying her bill. The troll said as a result of Kganyago’s dine and dash, her sister, who worked as waitress there, was fired from her job.

But Meat Lounge manager Michael Hlongwane rubbished these claims.

In a statement, Hlongwane said they were horrified that Meat Lounge was dragged into malicious and attention seeking stunts by one of their ex-employees.

“We would like to categorically state that we, as an establishment, are not owed by Lerato Kganyago.

“Furthermore, Ms Kganyago is not the cause of any employee being dismissed by Meat Lounge . We regret that she has been brought into an incident which has nothing to do with her and apologise to Ms Kganyago for the distress and tarnishment to her reputation (sic). We take these allegations very seriously, and we have instructed our attorneys in respect of this matter,” reads the letter.

Kganyago said she was happy the truth has prevailed.

Author



Ngwako Malatji