MEC blames Afrox for low oxygen stock

Johannesburg – Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal health departments have been taken to task over the lack of oxygen for Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the provinces.

The portfolio committee on health did not mince its words when it expressed its displeasure at the shortages of oxygen when people are losing their lives to the virus. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu laid the blame at the door of Afrox, the company that currently supplies all the provinces with oxygen.

She said the company has been struggling to keep up with the demand and that the province has decided to look for other suppliers of oxygen to ensure that the demand is met in the province. However, Afrox poured cold water on Simelane-Zulu’s statement.

Nolundi Rawana, spokesperson for Afrox, said the company could not go into details due to contractual obligations.

“Afrox has and continues to fulfil every order received in line with the original pandemic action plan communicated and agreed in 2019 with the health authorities and hospitals. Deliveries are meticulously planned to ensure best logistical outcomes provide the widest possible efficient national supply footprint to medical facilities,” Rawana said.

“It remains incumbent upon hospitals and clinic administrators, however, to anticipate admissions and monitor the needs of patients through their medical staff.

“Any spike in demand as reported by medical staff to hospital administrators needs to be communicated to Afrox in reasonable time to allow for logistical delivery planning. Afrox’s fleet supplying medical oxygen, both bulk and cylinders, is a round-the-clock operation,” Rawana said.

The government in 2018 awarded Afrox a contract to supply medical gases to government hospitals across all nine provinces of South Africa. Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba said that additional resources such as human resources, personal protective equipment, oxygen and infrastructure are required amid restricted financial resources.

She said another challenge in the province is that private healthcare facilities are facing severe capacity constraints due to resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

“The private sector is struggling, there are no beds and people are dying,” said Ramathuba. Another problem facing the Limpopo health system is that of staff shortage at health facilities.

“There is a problem of absenteeism by healthcare workers.”

