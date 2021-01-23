Media icon Larry King has died

Johannesburg – After a spectacular 63 year long career, international media icon and local talk show host Larry King passed away at the age of 87.

A message was posted on King’s social media announcing his death.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

King lost two of his adult children last year, his son and daughter, aged 65 and 52 respectively. King is survived by three sons.

