Meet our Charmza of the week: Masindi Managa

Johannesburg – In an era when Mzansi’s youth are rightly or wrongly accused of being lazy to read and write, our charming teenage author Masindi Managa is changing that perception.

In her new book, Ardour, the 16-yearold grade 11 pupil released a compilation of poems that tackle social ills including domestic violence, crime, trust and betrayal, life and death.

The well-published suicide of Limpopo teenager Lufuno Mavhunga further urged our charmza on to release this book, highlighting the scourge of peer pressure and bullying.

After matric, she dreams of pursuing a degree in actuarial science. Ardour is set for release on digital platforms next month.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi