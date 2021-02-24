Meet our moegoe and Charmza of the week

Johannesburg – She has made her bed, now she must lie in it.

It has been long coming for moegoe Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who was fired after she emerged as one of the 14 people accused of fraud and corruption over the procurement of services for Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013.

Gomba is also linked to the infamous R10-million tuk-tuk ambulance tender, but the provincial government has since pulled the plug on the silly move to use scooters to transport patients.

She has been on the radar of Hawks investigators and appeared in court this week on charges fraud, money-laundering and corruption, also amounting to R10-million.

This moegoe must be booted out of politics if found guilty.

Charmza

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) appointed its first woman and first African director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday.

In a short WTO video introducing herself, Okonjo-lweala said: “I hope it is a sign, not only to women and girls in my country, but to women and girls worldwide, that the world is ready and women can do it.”

After studying economics at Harvard and MIT (Massachuses Institute of Technology), she spent 25 years at the World Bank and eventually became its managing director. She also served as Nigeria’s finance minister. We congratulate you, Mbokhodo.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi