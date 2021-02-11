Johannesburg – Former president Jacob Zuma has been a dominant figure in politics for over a decade, and all for the wrong reasons.

Zuma’s presidency was characterised by massive looting of public coffers.

As if his moegoe ways during his ill-fated stay at Mahlamba Ndlopfu were not enough, the fellow from Nkandla this week threatened the constitutional order so many compatriots died for.

Zuma has squandered his historical dividends and has guaranteed a place for himself as one of the worst presidents this democratic state has ever seen.

Charmza

A young, gifted and black University of KwaZulu-Natal doctoral student is in the vanguard of studying the variant of Covid-19 that is spreading super-fast in South Africa.

Sandile Cele, a 32-year-old scientist who has been likened to Nobel Prizewinning virologist David Baltimore for his beautiful mind, has been credited with inventing a creative way to grow the new variant of Covid-19 prevalent in South Africa so that it can be studied thoroughly in the lab.

His contribution has put South Africa at the forefront of researching the new strain of Covid-19.

Working with the Africa Health Research Institute, Cele is writing history and having a career-defining moment.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi