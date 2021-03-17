Meet our moegoe of the week: Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe

Johannesburg – Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe is our moegoe this week after he admitted at the Zondo Commission that he “takes responsibility” for irregularly increasing the purchase price of 1 064 locomotives from R38-billion to R54-billion.

Molefe was giving evidence in relation to his questionable business dealings with the Gupta brothers during his tenure at Transnet between 2011 and 2015.

The moegoe has cost the taxpayer over R16-billion. Molefe said the Transnet board had agreed to fork out R38-billion but group CFO Anoj Singh and former executive Siyabonga Gama recommended that they hike the price to R54-billion.

Charmza of the week:

Soweto-born South African musician Lorraine Klaasen, the daughter of late afro-jazz singer Thandi Klaasen, is our charmza for receiving her latest honour, the Forest City London Music Award.

Over the past 30 years, Lorraine has been recording and performing music in Canada, where she is based.

She was also the recipient of the Canadian JUNO Award in 2013. On International Women’s Day, Lorraine remembered all women who shaped her life and career.

The charmza has dedicated her success in the entertainment industry to women like the late Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka and Dolly Rathebe, as well as her mother.

A charming charmza, indeed.

